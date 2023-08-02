Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 58636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $5,128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 18.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Radware by 44.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 84,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Radware by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 641,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 531,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Radware Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $701.56 million, a PE ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.