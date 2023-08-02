Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWRGet Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $16.05, with a volume of 58636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

The information technology services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Radware had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RDWR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter worth about $5,128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radware by 18.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 110,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Radware by 44.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 84,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Radware by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 641,037 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Radware by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 531,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

Radware Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $701.56 million, a PE ratio of -100.25 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

About Radware

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.