Raymond James Increases Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $33.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE NTB traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $30.53. The company had a trading volume of 190,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $22.93 and a 52 week high of $38.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

