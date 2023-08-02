Raymond James Increases Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $33.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTB
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 1.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.