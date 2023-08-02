RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

RE/MAX has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years. RE/MAX has a dividend payout ratio of 55.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RE/MAX to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

RE/MAX Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RMAX stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 66,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,138. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.31. RE/MAX has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.30. The company has a market cap of $356.96 million, a PE ratio of 151.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

RE/MAX ( NYSE:RMAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The business had revenue of $85.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.91 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Cunningham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $54,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in RE/MAX by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 99,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 22,034 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in RE/MAX by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 49.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMAX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Articles

