Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,024,520,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Realty Income by 103.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 116.8% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

O traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,148,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.2555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.20%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

