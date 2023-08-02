Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of RCON opened at $0.38 on Friday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.73. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCON. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Recon Technology by 846.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Recon Technology by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

