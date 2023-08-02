Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total transaction of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 700 shares of company stock worth $506,753 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $960.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

REGN traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $738.00. 116,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,380. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $737.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $837.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

