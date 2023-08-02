Regimen Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Regimen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 97,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,449,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,641,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.29 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

