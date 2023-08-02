Repay (RPAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.39 million. On average, analysts expect Repay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

RPAY stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Repay has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $14.61.

In related news, President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $594,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 1,693,722 shares of company stock worth $12,929,116 in the last 90 days. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Repay by 6.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Repay by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Repay by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Repay by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

