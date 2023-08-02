RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Down 6.1%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 59,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 131% from the average session volume of 25,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

Featured Stories

