Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 2nd (AAU, AEZS, AIRG, AWX, CALA, CANF, CCI, CCLP, CEPU, CIR)

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, August 2nd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus started coverage on shares of Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of RemeGen (OTCMKTS:REGMF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage (OTCMKTS:SSSAF). The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC began coverage on shares of Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

