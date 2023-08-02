Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Crocs, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) – Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $12.16 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.98. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $12.06 per share.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 81.96% and a net margin of 17.21%. Crocs’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS.

Crocs Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CROX. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crocs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.29.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $107.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average of $120.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.90. Crocs has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,041 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,523.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.53 per share, for a total transaction of $49,965.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 203,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,257,429.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 10,125 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $1,092,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 119,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,844,523.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.