Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 17,190,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,366,154. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $201.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.