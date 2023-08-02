Reviewing GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) & Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GDS and Tiga Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GDS $1.35 billion 1.77 -$188.56 million ($1.15) -11.15 Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GDS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

38.0% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of GDS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for GDS and Tiga Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GDS 0 3 3 0 2.50 Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

GDS presently has a consensus target price of $28.94, suggesting a potential upside of 125.72%. Given GDS’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares GDS and Tiga Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GDS -14.48% -5.89% -1.81% Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91%

Volatility and Risk

GDS has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GDS beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GDS

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services. It serves cloud service providers, large Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

