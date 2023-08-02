Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-$12.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.85-$9.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.94 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $287.65.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $5.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.02. 1,083,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,616. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $209.27 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 9,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

