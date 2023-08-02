RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in RTX by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE RTX traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.57. 3,330,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,053,769. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.46.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RTX in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised RTX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.