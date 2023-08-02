Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ryerson from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE RYI traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.00. 553,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,530. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.76. Ryerson has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $44.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.08%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryerson will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,401,936.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

