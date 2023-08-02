Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $109.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.60.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance
NYSE RHP opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $98.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ryman Hospitality Properties
- How to Invest in Social Media
- The Recovery in Teladoc is Showing Signs of Life
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- AI-Powered Growth Propels Arista Networks to New Highs
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- JetBlue Airlines May Have Entered A Buy Zone, Check This First
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.