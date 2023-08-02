Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $109.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

NYSE RHP opened at $94.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $98.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 561.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

