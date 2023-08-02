Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.01

Shares of Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 5470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.20.

Sappi Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

About Sappi

(Get Free Report)

Sappi Limited provides materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company offers dissolving pulp; graphic papers; packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, dye sublimation papers, and inkjet papers; and casting and release papers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.