SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.04 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04), RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SBA Communications updated its FY23 guidance to $12.80-13.16 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SBA Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SBAC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,976. SBA Communications has a one year low of $214.51 and a one year high of $356.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15 and a beta of 0.52.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $297.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 280.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

