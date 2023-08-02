Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,506,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,470,473,000 after purchasing an additional 456,525 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,647,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,424,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,946,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,330,835,000 after purchasing an additional 248,149 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,604,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $962,574,000 after purchasing an additional 310,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,008,286,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.7 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $33.43 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The firm has a market cap of $81.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,009,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,577.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,589 shares of company stock worth $3,025,278. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

