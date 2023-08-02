Scotiabank Increases First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$43.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

FNLIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Get First National Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on First National Financial

First National Financial Stock Performance

About First National Financial

OTCMKTS:FNLIF remained flat at $27.45 during trading hours on Wednesday. First National Financial has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.31.

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.