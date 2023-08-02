Scotiabank Increases First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target to C$43.00

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
FNLIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.
