Scott J. Deboer Sells 20,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,413,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,896,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Micron Technology Trading Down 3.7 %

MU traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.17. The stock had a trading volume of 13,892,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,499,141. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -17.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 25 LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

