Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.
Seaboard Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Seaboard stock traded up $37.65 on Wednesday, hitting $3,665.12. 984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,837.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,242.95. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.45.
Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seaboard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
