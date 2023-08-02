Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Seaboard Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Seaboard stock traded up $37.65 on Wednesday, hitting $3,665.12. 984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,837.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.66. Seaboard has a 12-month low of $3,295.00 and a 12-month high of $4,242.95. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $44.80 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Seaboard

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 2,402.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Seaboard by 11,623.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Seaboard by 57.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,359,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Seaboard by 9,420.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seaboard by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,895,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seaboard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Seaboard

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agricultural and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.