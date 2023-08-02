Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

EFA stock traded down $1.37 on Wednesday, hitting $72.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,548,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,694,543. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.