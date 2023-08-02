Shake Shack (SHAK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Shake Shack has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Shake Shack to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.82 and a beta of 1.69. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $40.83 and a fifty-two week high of $80.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHAK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.08.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,901,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,044,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,929,000 after acquiring an additional 200,222 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 2,372.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after acquiring an additional 169,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth approximately $7,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

