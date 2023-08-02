Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.37 and last traded at $19.26. Approximately 46,753 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 116,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 3.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.23. The stock has a market cap of $959.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 42,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

