Shentu Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $52.89 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 122,914,153 coins and its circulating supply is 93,056,164 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shentu Chain is a delegated proof-of-stake blockchain that prioritizes security and is designed for mission-critical applications like DeFi, NFTs, and autonomous vehicles. The blockchain is built on Cosmos Hub with full EVM and Hyperledger Burrow compatibility, as well as compatibility with eWASM and Ant Financial’s AntChain. The Security Oracle provides real-time security insights to flag malicious vulnerabilities in on-chain transactions. Audited blockchain projects can qualify for a ShentuShield membership, which is a decentralized reimbursement system for any crypto asset that is irretrievably lost or stolen due to security issues. ShentuShield memberships are open to all community members of eligible blockchain projects, providing a safety net to holders of crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

