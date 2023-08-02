Shentu Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shentu has a market capitalization of $52.89 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001284 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 66% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC.
About Shentu
Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 122,914,153 coins and its circulating supply is 93,056,164 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.
Buying and Selling Shentu
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
