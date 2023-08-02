Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,957 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,253 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Shopify worth $40,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1,011.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. 58.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.49. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.67 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Bank of America raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.82.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

