Short Interest in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Decreases By 11.8%

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 56,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Alvotech Stock Performance

ALVOW stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.69.

About Alvotech

Alvotech Holdings SA, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilars for global markets. The company is based in Iceland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.