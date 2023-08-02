Short Interest in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Rises By 9.7%

Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the June 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Apyx Medical Trading Down 1.1 %

APYX stock opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Apyx Medical has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $11.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $12.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apyx Medical will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apyx Medical news, EVP Todd Hornsby sold 15,000 shares of Apyx Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40 shares in the company, valued at $302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.5% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 804,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 321,239 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 606,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 338,517 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 757,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Apyx Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APYX. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Apyx Medical from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Stephens began coverage on Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

