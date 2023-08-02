Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW) Declines By 9.6%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridgetown

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgetown stock. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 470,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Bridgetown makes up 0.0% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Bridgetown Trading Down 10.0 %

NASDAQ:BTWNW traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 62,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20. Bridgetown has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

