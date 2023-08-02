Short Interest in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Increases By 7.9%

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 314,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARM. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Carisma Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of CARM stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $5.31. 131,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,379. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.93. Carisma Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

Featured Stories

