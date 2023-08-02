Short Interest in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Decreases By 11.0%

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,910,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the June 30th total of 7,760,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Certara from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Certara in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.38.

Certara Price Performance

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 482,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,511. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.42. Certara has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.29 million. Certara had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 5.53%. Certara’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Certara

In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,692,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Certara by 157.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,796,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,743,000 after acquiring an additional 9,055,874 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Certara by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Certara by 92.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,224,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,396 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Certara by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,129,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Certara by 58.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,200,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,859 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Certara Company Profile

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

See Also

