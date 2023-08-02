Short Interest in Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF) Declines By 12.2%

Defense Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:DFMTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,600 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 258,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Defense Metals Trading Down 12.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DFMTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 370,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,037. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.20. Defense Metals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
Defense Metals Company Profile
