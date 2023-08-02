Short Interest in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Declines By 7.3%

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 551,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,591. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.14. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.96 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorian LPG will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Dorian LPG

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 93.24%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $418,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,330,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,700 shares of company stock worth $1,621,038 in the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dorian LPG by 364.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 288,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 549.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 269,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,435,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dorian LPG from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

