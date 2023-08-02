Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Increases By 11.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %

EWTX opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.28. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

