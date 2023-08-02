Short Interest in Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Increases By 11.7%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,210,000 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the June 30th total of 5,560,000 shares. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.4 days.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 3.3 %
EWTX opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $446.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.28. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EWTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
