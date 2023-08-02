Short Interest in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Drops By 8.5%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 552,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Evogene from $1.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Evogene Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.05. 146,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. Evogene has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.44.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87 million. Evogene had a negative net margin of 1,184.90% and a negative return on equity of 67.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evogene will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evogene

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 31.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 28,493 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Evogene by 68.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 67,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

About Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Human Health, and Industrial Applications.

Featured Articles

