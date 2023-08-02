Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Drops By 12.4%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fraport Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $52.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. Fraport has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $52.78.

About Fraport

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

