Short Interest in Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF) Drops By 12.4%

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the June 30th total of 57,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Fraport Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FPRUF remained flat at $52.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.98. Fraport has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $52.78.
About Fraport
