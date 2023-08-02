Short Interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Decreases By 9.1%

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 482,300 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 530,500 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group by 29,373.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,842 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Sun Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Sun Education Group alerts:

Golden Sun Education Group Price Performance

Shares of GSUN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.81. 119,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,819. Golden Sun Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It offers foreign language tutorial services; and TOEFL, IELTS, and school and college entrance examination repetition training, as well as other education training management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Sun Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Sun Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.