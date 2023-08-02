Short Interest in Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF) Drops By 9.6%

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GCHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 30th total of 198,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,789.0 days.

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Comercial Chedraui stock remained flat at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818. Grupo Comercial Chedraui has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $5.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.56.

Get Grupo Comercial Chedraui alerts:

Grupo Comercial Chedraui Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Comercial Chedraui, SAB. de C.V. operates selfservice stores. The company operates supermarkets for fruits and vegetables; res, pig, aves, fish, shrimp and shellfish, and other meats; coffee and tea, cereals and bars, cookies, soups, pastas, and purees; sausages, ham, bacon, and other cold meats; creams, eggs, leche, butter, marfarines, shortenings, yoghurt, and fermented; and cheese products.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Comercial Chedraui and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.