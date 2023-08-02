Short Interest in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Drops By 8.5%

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the June 30th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on Haemonetics

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.4 %

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.63. The stock had a trading volume of 208,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,998. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.01. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $67.19 and a 1-year high of $94.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. As a group, analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.