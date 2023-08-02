Short Interest in Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Increases By 9.2%

Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,800 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 261,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Homology Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, FIX dropped their price target on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.66.

NASDAQ FIXX traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 370,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,502. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 64.66% and a negative net margin of 3,926.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Homology Medicines will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 40.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 17.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

