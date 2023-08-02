Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Increases By 5.2%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
IMPACT Silver Price Performance
Shares of ISVLF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,239. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. IMPACT Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.
IMPACT Silver Company Profile
