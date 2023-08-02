Short Interest in IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF) Increases By 5.2%

IMPACT Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:ISVLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,400 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 706,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

IMPACT Silver Price Performance

Shares of ISVLF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 59,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,239. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. IMPACT Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $0.31.

IMPACT Silver Company Profile

IMPACT Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mineral processing activities in Mexico. The company produces silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interest in the Royal Mines of Zacualpan Silver-Gold District and the Capire Mineral District covering an area of approximately 211 square kilometers located in central Mexico.

