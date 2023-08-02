Short Interest in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Drops By 7.3%

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,730,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the June 30th total of 10,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,623,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.52. 948,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,719. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.36. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

