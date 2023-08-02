Short Interest in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Increases By 5.8%

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $238,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.79. 13,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.36. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $23.36.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0617 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.