Short Interest in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Declines By 9.2%

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the June 30th total of 6,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,001,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 725,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after buying an additional 43,780 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,008,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after buying an additional 98,513 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRG stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Kite Realty Group Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 800.07%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

