Short Interest in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Declines By 7.2%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,620,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the June 30th total of 7,130,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,377.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medtronic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. CL King started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.72.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,505,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

