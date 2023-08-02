Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Decreases By 5.3%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

Get VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1914 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,379.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDC. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 647,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,200,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,488,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.