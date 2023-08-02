Short Interest in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Decreases By 5.3%

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 50,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -1,163.04 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $70.21.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.1914 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s payout ratio is currently -4,379.39%.
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
