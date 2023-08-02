Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-4.17 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $852-869 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $852.43 million. Shutterstock also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.17 EPS.

SSTK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shutterstock from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of NYSE SSTK traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,736. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.04. Shutterstock has a 12-month low of $42.68 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 33,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,682,845.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,240,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,485,828.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 166,089 shares of company stock worth $8,731,191 in the last ninety days. 32.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

