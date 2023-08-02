Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €79.70 ($87.58) and last traded at €79.95 ($87.86). 66,816 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €80.00 ($87.91).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €74.01 and a 200 day moving average of €72.24.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Taiwan and Mainland China, Korea, and Rest of Asia. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF that offers low microroughness, and low-defect surface structure.

